Powell contributed 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-118 loss to Utah.

Even with Terance Mann (ankle) sidelined, Powell remained on the bench to supply the second unit with some much-needed scoring, and he delivered in that role. The 30-year-old wing averaged 17 points and 1.9 threes a night in 2022-23, his first full season as a Clipper, and while he doesn't offer much else from a fantasy perspective, he is a reliable source of secondary offense.