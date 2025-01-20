Powell (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Powell was also questionable Sunday with the same issue, but ended up recording a team-high 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals over 37 minutes. A maintenance day could therefore be on the table for the wing. Kawhi Leonard is resting for the Clippers, while James Harden is expected to play despite some groin soreness.