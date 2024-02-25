Powell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Powell was a late scratch versus Memphis on Friday, but he remains day-to-day. If he's unable to suit up against the Kings, the Clippers could turn to Amir Coffey again after he played 25 minutes Friday.
