Powell is questionable to return during Monday's game against the Warriors due to left hamstring soreness, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Powell limped back to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's matchup, though he has since returned to the bench. if the 31-year-old guard is unable to come back, Amir Coffey and Kevin Porter are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Returns Monday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Heads to locker room Monday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Takes step back on offense•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Career-best half in loss•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Scores 24 points Saturday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: First career double-double•