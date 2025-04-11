Powell (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Powell is in danger of missing his second consecutive contest due to a right shoulder injury. If the veteran swingman remains sidelined against Sacramento, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kris Dunn are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Logs team-high 25 points•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Leads from deep as top scorer•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Muted performance in loss•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Remaining limited Friday•