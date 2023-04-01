Powell is in the starting five for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Powell will replace Eric Gordon (hip) in the starting unit Saturday. Powell is averaging 12.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.0 minutes across his previous seven starts this season.
