Powell will start in Thursday's preseason game against Denver, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Powell was bothered by a groin issue earlier in the week, but he'll get a good chance to knock the rust off Thursday. He'll have a lot of scoring opportunities with the Clippers resting Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.
