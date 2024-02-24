Powell will not play in Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies due to a sprained right ankle, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
It is unclear if Powell sustained the injury during pregame warmups or not, as he was not on the injury report heading into Friday's game. In his absence, Brandon Boston and Amir Coffey could be candidates for increased minutes off the bench on the wing.
