Powell notched 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 victory over the Rockets.
Powell led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring, finishing two points short of reaching the 20-point mark. Powell has reached double figures in scoring in six straight outings.
