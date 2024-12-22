Powell provided 28 points (8-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 42 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Powell led the way for Los Angeles on the offensive end of the floor Saturday, pacing all Clippers in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes in a losing effort. Powell has tallied at least 28 points in nine contests this season, including three straight outings.