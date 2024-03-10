Powell posted 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-102 win over the Bulls.
Powell's scoring off the bench is in full demand as the Clippers navigate the rest of the regular season without Russell Westbrook (hand). Powell has scored in double digits in three of the four games without Westbrook, and the former will continue to see more playing time moving forward.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Pours in 24 points•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Logs 21 points with starting lineup•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Available, starting Sunday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Late scratch versus Grizzlies•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Powers late rally for the win•