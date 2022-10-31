Powell amassed 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 25 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 loss to the Pelicans.

Powell is good enough to start for the Clippers when Kawhi Leonard (knee) isn't around, but he is expected to continue coming off the bench in order to get him used to the role he'll have on a long-term basis when Leonard is fully recovered from his injury. Powell endured a rough start to the season, but he seems to be trending in the right direction with double-digit points in each of his last two contests.