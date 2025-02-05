Powell accumulated 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 122-97 loss to the Lakers.

Powell posted a customary solid total despite the horrid team result. The veteran appeared fine despite missing Sunday's game with a hip injury. A back ailment also forced Powell to miss some time last month, but he's managed exceptional totals otherwise.