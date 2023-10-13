Powell (groin) will be a limited participant in Friday's practice, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Powell, Ivica Zubac (back) and Marcus Morris (groin) all did some on-court drills during the portion of practice open to the media, but they'll be sidelined for full-court drills. Powell played 16 minutes during the Clippers' preseason opener but was sidelined for their second exhibition. His status for Tuesday's rematch against the Nuggets remains unclear.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Limited participant in practice•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Explodes for 42 points in Game 3•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Will start Game 3•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Pours in team-high 29 points•