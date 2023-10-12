Powell (groin) participated in some drills during Thursday's practice session, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
While coach Tyronn Lue indicated earlier Thursday that Powell wouldn't be able to practice Thursday, he later clarified that the 30-year-old would still participate in some drills despite not being a full participant in practice. It's unclear whether Powell will be available for Tuesday's preseason matchup against Denver.
