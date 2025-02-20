Powell is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Bucks due to left knee soreness.
Powell popped for 41 points against the Jazz in the last game before the All-Star break but has emerged with some knee soreness. If he sits out, more playing time could be available for Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn and Ben Simmons.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Season-high 41 points in win•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Drops 26 points in win•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Drops 22 on Indiana•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Leads team in blowout loss•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Will return Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Not playing Sunday due to injury•