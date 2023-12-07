Powell closed Wednesday's 111-102 victory over the Nuggets with 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes.

Powell's numbers have jumped around with the second unit, but he's on the cusp of fantasy viability with a couple of productive shooting performances. James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George form a trio with an extensive injury history, and Powell would be called upon to increase his load if the injury bug struck in the starting lineup.