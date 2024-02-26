Powell provided 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 loss to the Kings.

Paul George (knee) sat out Sunday's game, and Powell abandoned his typical sixth-man role to take a spot with the first unit. Surprisingly, he ended the contest as the leading scorer for the Clippers, but a lower total from Kawhi Leonard limited the team's ability to compete with the Kings' offensive onslaught. Powell will return to his usual role in short order, but he's a valuable fantasy option if George or Leonard take the night off.