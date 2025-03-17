Powell (hamstring) posted seven points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 123-88 win over Charlotte.

Making his return from a seven-game absence due to a hamstring strain, Powell had his minutes held in check, though it's unclear if it had more to do with the blowout or as a result of him coming back from an injury. In any case, Powell looked rusty during his time on the court, delivering one of his more inefficient shooting lines of the season. The veteran swingman has appeared in just two games since the All-Star break, so it could take some time for him to find a rhythm and build back up to a full workload. Fantasy managers should exercise patience with Powell, who has 35 games with at least 20 points so far this season.