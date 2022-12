Powell (groin) remains without a timetable for a return but has been cleared to participate in some on-court workouts, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Powell hasn't played since Nov. 29 against Portland due to a left groin strain, but he's trending in the right direction. His next step will likely involve gaining clearance to take part in 5-on-5 drills. Per Law Murray of The Athletic, Powell is unlikely to play in a game this week.