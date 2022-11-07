Powell supplied six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 110-102 loss to the Jazz.

Powell started the first five games of the season, posting 9.8 points and 3.0 assists in 27.2 minutes. However, he's operated off the bench over his past five appearances and is actually scoring at a higher clip (11.0 points) in fewer minutes (22.8) per game. Regardless of his status in the starting lineup, Powell will likely continuing having a solid role in his first full season with the Clippers.