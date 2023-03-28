Powell (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Powell is expected to return at some point during the Clippers' road trip, which ends after Saturday's game at New Orleans. Powell's presence is especially important now, as Paul George (knee) is out for the foreseeable future. Bones Hyland, Eric Gordon and Terance Mann's minutes are at risk.
