Powell (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards, source, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Powell is missing a fifth straight game but is ramping up, and Murray speculates he "could be back" for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Timberwolves. In Powell's absence, Jordan Miller, Kevin Porter and others should continue seeing expanded roles.
