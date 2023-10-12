Powell (groin) won't participate in Thursday's practice session, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Powell sat out Tuesday's preseason game against the Jazz due to a right groin strain, and it's unclear whether he'll be available against the Nuggets on Oct. 17. Although he was unable to practice Thursday, coach Tyronn Lue said Powell was feeling better.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Explodes for 42 points in Game 3•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Will start Game 3•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Pours in team-high 29 points•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Puts up 23 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Leads team in scoring off bench•