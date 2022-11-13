Powell notched 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 110-95 loss to Brooklyn.

Powell got off to a poor start on offense, missing his first five shots and finishing the first half with five points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field. He turned things around in the second half, knocking down his only shot in the third quarter before going 3-of-5 in the fourth and finishing with 11 points over the final two periods. Powell has been a solid contributor off the bench for the Clippers to begin the season and has now scored at least 16 points in three straight games.