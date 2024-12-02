Powell (hamstring) tallied 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one assist and one steal in 25 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 126-122 win over the Nuggets.

After missing the Clippers' previous six games with a left hamstring strain, Powell took back his spot in the starting five Sunday but was on a minute restriction. While his contributions across the box score were lean, Powell stepped back into his normal pre-injury role as the top complementary option to James Harden (39 points, 11 assists), finishing second on the Clippers in scoring on efficient shooting from downtown. Assuming he didn't experience any complications with his hamstring in his return to action, Powell could see his playing time creep closer to the 30-minute mark in the Clippers' next game Tuesday versus the Trail Blazers.