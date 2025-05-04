Powell ended Saturday's 120-101 loss to Denver in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with nine points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes.

Powell saved his worst game for last, offering very little in terms of meaningful production. It was a disappointing end for the Clippers, falling behind by more than 30 points early in the fourth quarter. Despite the rough night, Powell can hold his head high after putting together the best season of his career, averaging 21.2 points per game, adding 1.2 steals and 2.9 three-pointers.