Powell (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Powell is in danger of missing his second straight game Wednesday due to a left lower leg contusion but did travel with the team. If Powell is ruled out, Amir Coffey should continue to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Out Sunday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Tweaks left leg Friday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Season-high 26 points Sunday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Leads bench in scoring Saturday•