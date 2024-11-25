Powell (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Celtics, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
This will be the fourth straight game on the shelf for Powell, and his timetable for a return remains unclear. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Wizards.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Remaining sidelined Sunday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Progressing well from injury•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Ruled out next two games•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Scores 23 points Monday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Returns Monday•