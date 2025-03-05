The Clippers announced Tuesday that Powell has a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Powell aggravated his hamstring injury against Phoenix on Tuesday, which caused him to miss Los Angeles' previous five outings. Until Powell is able to return to action, Amir Coffey and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely receive increased playing time.
