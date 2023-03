Powell (shoulder) will undergo treatment for at least one week and a timetable will be announced at a later date according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Powell was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation Friday morning and now we have a bit more clarity. This is obviously a tough blow for Powell, but the Clippers do have a lot of depth to work with until he gets the green light to return. Eric Gordon and Terance Mann are candidates to see increased run in the meantime.