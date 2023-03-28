Powell (shoulder) is out Monday but is expected to return to the Clippers during the team's upcoming road trip, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Powell has missed Los Angeles' previous 10 outings but appears to be trending in the right direction towards returning to the court. The Clippers begin their upcoming road trip Wednesday in Memphis, marking the next opportunity for Powell to suit up.
