Powell (lower leg) is out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Powell tweaked his left leg during Friday's game against the Pelicans and he will ultimately be unavailable Sunday. The 30-year-old pro was spotted in a boot ahead of Sunday's matchup, so he could be in for a multi-game absence. Amir Coffey and Brandon Boston could see extra run sans Powell.
