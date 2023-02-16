Powell (rest) will not suit up for Thursday's game in Phoenix.
Powell will receive a maintenance day for the Clippers' final game heading into the break, but everyone else will be available. With Powell watching from the sidelines, Eric Gordon should see an uptick in minutes and perhaps Bones Hyland will see some increased opportunity to get involved in the offense.
