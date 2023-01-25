Powell produced 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 133-115 victory over the Lakers.

Although Powell has proved invaluable as a spot starter throughout the season, the Clippers are more then happy to have him serve up a sixth-man role. Reggie Jackson surged back onto relevancy Tuesday night, but it was Powell who played more pivotal minutes while Jackson racked up points in garbage time. Powell is averaging 27.2 minutes per game during the month of January.