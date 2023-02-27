Powell finished with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Sunday's 134-124 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

This was a disappointing performance for Powell's fantasy managers, as he was coming off a 24-point game Friday against the Kings. The Clippers are very deep these days, and Sunday it was Eric Gordon and Terance Mann who saw more action. Powell will look to get back on track Tuesday against Minnesota.