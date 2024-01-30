Powell registered 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 118-108 loss to Cleveland.

It's the third time in the last four games Powell has dropped at least 17 points. The 30-year-old wing has scored in double digits in 12 of 14 games this month as a key member of the Clippers' second unit while draining multiple threes 11 times, and he's averaging 14.3 points, 3.0 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.0 assists in January while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor and 46.6 percent from long distance.