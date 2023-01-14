Powell recorded 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 115-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Powell produced another solid line from the bench in Friday's loss. Powell is one of several players who pitched in amid Nikola Jokic's (wrist) absence, and their efforts resulted in a much better total than the Nuggets' bench, outscoring the opposition's reservists, 46-30.