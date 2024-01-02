Powell closed Monday's 121-104 win over the Heat with 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes.

Powell is likely to platoon with Terance Mann for much of the season. Working as the Clippers' sixth man, Powell is gaining fantasy viability considering his recent results. He had a very productive December, averaging 14.6 points and 2.8 rebounds over 13 games.