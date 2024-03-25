Powell (lower leg) scored 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added one rebound and one assist across 25 minutes in Sunday's 121-107 loss to the 76ers.

Cleared to play after missing the Clippers' previous three games with a lower leg contusion, Powell stepped back into his familiar sixth-man role and outscored all of the other seven LA reserves that saw action, 20-18. Powell's scoring contributions came with little peripheral production, but the 30-year-old has shown the rare ability to get his offense efficiently despite attempting 5.1 three-pointers per contest on the season. After the 3-for-5 showing from downtown Sunday, Powell is now connecting on three-point attempts at a career-best 43.8 percent clip, a top-10 conversion rate in the NBA.