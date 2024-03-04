Powell amassed 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 89-88 win over the Timberwolves.

This was one of Powell's best performances of the season, and it was the 11th game of his career in which he hit at least six triples. Needless to say, he's one of a few players that the Clippers will rely on to soak up some of Russell Westbrook's usage as he recovers from a fractured wrist.