Powell amassed 30 points (9-15 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-103 loss to the Jazz.

Powell took over a major role on offense in the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Wednseday marked his third 30 point performance of the season, and his seven three pointers mark a new season high. Powell isn't a consistent fantasy option, but can fill up the scoresheet when given the opportunity.