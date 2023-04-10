Powell closed Sunday's 119-114 win over Phoenix with 29 points (12-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes.

Powell scored at least 23 points for the third straight game, continuing to provide the Clippers with a much-needed scoring boost off the bench. With Paul George (knee) still sidelined, Powell is going to need to keep his foot on the gas as they head into a first-round matchup with the Suns.