Powell finished with 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt) and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 win over the Warriors.

Powell drilled four three-pointers over the final seven minutes, helping to erase the Warriors' double-digit lead. The dynamic sixth man handled additional duties with Kawhi Leonard (thigh) on the sidelines, and joined James Harden and Paul George with a 20-plus point total.Powell's shot volume tends to fluctuate, which an result in occasional below-average results. Since he averages only 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, his fantasy potential is dependent on his ability to find the bottom of the basket.