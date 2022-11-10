Powell produced 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 victory over the Lakers.
Powell led all reserves and finished behind only starter Paul George for the team lead in scoring on a night when seven different Clippers recorded double-digit points. The veteran forward didn't produce much in the way of complementary stats, but the big scoring effort was a welcome sign in a season that has been marked by inconsistency thus far. Powell has totaled 35 points over his past two contests after averaging only 9.3 points over his previous four games.
