Powell closed Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Pelicans with 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal in 26 minutes.

Outscoring Paul George and Kawhi Leonard is definitely a rarity for Powell, but he managed that feat in Wednesday's loss. He ended the game as the team's second-highest scorer behind James Harden, and his exceptional efforts from the bench have played a key role in the Clippers' recent success. Powell can sometimes offer good secondary numbers but is most notably a scoring threat in his current role, which caps his fantasy viability.