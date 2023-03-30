Powell (shoulder) logged 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 141-132 win over the Grizzlies.
After missing the previous 11 games with a left shoulder subluxation, Powell returned to the L.A. rotation and ended up taking on what had typically been a standard workload prior to him missing time with the injury. Kawhi Leonard (personal) was away from the Clippers on Wednesday, and if he joins co-star Paul George (knee) in sitting out Friday's rematch with Memphis, it's possible that Powell could see a slight uptick in playing time now that he's gotten a game under his belt.
