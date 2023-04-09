Powell logged 23 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Saturday's 136-125 win over the Trail Blazers.

Powell had his best game since returning from an 11-game absence due to a shoulder injury, and he is expected to keep seeing regular minutes off the bench in order to keep him as fit as possible for the postseason. Powell has recorded at least 20 points in 19 different games off the bench and should be a huge offensive threat in Los Angeles' second unit come playoff time.