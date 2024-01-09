Powell had 14 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Monday's 138-111 victory over the Suns.

Powell needed just eight true shot attempts to reach 14 points, joining all five of the Clippers' starters with double-digit scoring. Los Angeles cooked Phoenix to the tune of 62.4 percent shooting as a team Tuesday, including 51.7 percent from beyond the arc. Powell has been remarkably consistent of late, averaging 14.8 points and 3.0 rebounds on 50.0 percent shooting while logging exactly 25 minutes in four of his last six contests.