Powell (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Warriors.
Powell is in danger of missing his first game of the season Thursday due to a right knee contusion he suffered against Sacramento. If Powell is ruled out, Russell Westbrook, Bones Hyland and Amir Coffey are candidates to receive extended minutes.
